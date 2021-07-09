Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after buying an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,745 shares of company stock worth $3,892,633. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.90.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

