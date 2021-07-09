Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,646,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after buying an additional 3,928,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 617.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after buying an additional 2,586,281 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 1,432,626 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

