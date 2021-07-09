Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $610,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.94.

Shares of TEAM opened at $266.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.64. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $273.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of -75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 298.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.