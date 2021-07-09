Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 896 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.99. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.63 and a 12 month high of $158.82.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Synaptics’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

