Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $532,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.96.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

