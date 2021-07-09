Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,038 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,196. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.24. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

