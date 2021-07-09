Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.81

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 1376747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of research firms have commented on EQX. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

