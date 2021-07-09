Equitable Trust Co. Grows Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,443,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,694,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 202,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $36,587,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $52.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

