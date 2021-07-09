Equitable Trust Co. Has $436,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Twilio by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,261 shares of company stock worth $48,704,001 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $384.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.22. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.32 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.77.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.