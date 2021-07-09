Equitable Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,170 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $335.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.98 and a 12 month high of $356.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 85,430 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total value of $27,910,835.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $19,917,221.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,948 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,666. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

