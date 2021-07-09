Equitable Trust Co. Sells 27,485 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 43.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,485 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $17,919,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 114.0% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,352 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth $15,180,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 798,800 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.61.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

