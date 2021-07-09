Equitable Trust Co. Sells 323 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQ opened at $235.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.39. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.14 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,143,352 shares of company stock valued at $266,563,289. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.61.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

