Equitable Trust Co. Sells 465 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $266,076,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $230,613,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after buying an additional 2,600,818 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after buying an additional 2,242,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.39. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.