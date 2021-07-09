Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $74.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.