Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3,182.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 640,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 207,934 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

