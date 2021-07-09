Eric Sanderson Buys 2,500 Shares of JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Stock

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) insider Eric Sanderson acquired 2,500 shares of JPMorgan Russian Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 759 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £18,975 ($24,790.96).
JRS stock opened at GBX 744 ($9.72) on Friday. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc has a 1 year low of GBX 535.04 ($6.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 762 ($9.96). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 708.52. The firm has a market cap of £312.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44.
JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile
