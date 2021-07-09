Eric Sanderson Buys 2,500 Shares of JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Stock

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) insider Eric Sanderson acquired 2,500 shares of JPMorgan Russian Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 759 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £18,975 ($24,790.96).

JRS stock opened at GBX 744 ($9.72) on Friday. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc has a 1 year low of GBX 535.04 ($6.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 762 ($9.96). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 708.52. The firm has a market cap of £312.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44.

Get JPMorgan Russian Securities alerts:

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.