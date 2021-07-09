Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 39,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,762. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,790,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,671,000 after buying an additional 44,706 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after buying an additional 290,654 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 386,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after buying an additional 124,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

