Etherisc DIP Token Market Cap Tops $19.26 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $19.26 million and $38,944.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

DIP is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

