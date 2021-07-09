Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Sells $2,710,395.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $196.02 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $251.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

