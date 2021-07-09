Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.05. Euroseas shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 102,314 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESEA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Euroseas by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

