EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.08. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 25,460 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

EuroSite Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

