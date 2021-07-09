Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,360 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Everi were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,784,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,752,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Everi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 389,971 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Everi by 605.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 359,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRI. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

