Eversource Energy to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ES. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 119.2% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

