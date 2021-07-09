Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVKIF. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank lowered Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $32.26 on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.94.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

