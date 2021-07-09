Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.14. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 26,214 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$394.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$118.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.89%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

