Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$650.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$600.00 to C$650.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FFH. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$675.83.

FFH stock opened at C$547.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$346.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$581.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$560.40. The firm has a market cap of C$14.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The firm had revenue of C$7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 49.7299994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$567.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,191,252.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,645,236.13.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

