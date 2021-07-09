Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 498 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 122.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 33,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

