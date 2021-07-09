Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 687 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 122.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 28.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 22,746.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.63 million, a PE ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,676.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,054. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.