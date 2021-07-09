Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,231 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 5.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 14.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

