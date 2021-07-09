FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.30% of FedNat worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FedNat during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in FedNat during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in FedNat during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FedNat Holding has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.11 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedNat Holding will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FedNat in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

