FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Get FedNat alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

FNHC opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.36. FedNat has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.92.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FedNat will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in FedNat during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in FedNat during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FedNat by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FedNat during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in FedNat by 45.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedNat (FNHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.