Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Hits New 1-Year High at $143.86

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.86 and last traded at $143.32, with a volume of 11952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

