Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $231.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RACE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.56.

Ferrari stock opened at $205.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ferrari by 15.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ferrari by 143.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after acquiring an additional 723,416 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in Ferrari by 95.2% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ferrari by 61.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,330,000 after acquiring an additional 341,623 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

