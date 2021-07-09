Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,379,911 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

