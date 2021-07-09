FIL Ltd Acquires Shares of 148,000 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 148,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000. FIL Ltd owned about 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.