FIL Ltd Buys 5,904 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 136.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.98 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.35.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

