FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,426,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 750,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 117,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 299,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLX stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.21%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

