FIL Ltd Has $1.69 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 276.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 23,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 232,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $250.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.14. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.64.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.