FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 94.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 256,282 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $86,336,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after buying an additional 449,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $23,637,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,496,931 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $190.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.07.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

