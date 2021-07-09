FIL Ltd Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 146,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VINP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $23,189,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.05 million and a PE ratio of 28.42. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VINP shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

