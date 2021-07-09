Financial Analysis: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) versus California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

17.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vermilion Energy and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 1.54 -$1.13 billion ($1.02) -7.80 California Resources $1.56 billion 1.54 $1.77 billion N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vermilion Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vermilion Energy and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10 California Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.05%. California Resources has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.13%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Vermilion Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 27.89% -15.68% -3.95% California Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

California Resources beats Vermilion Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France. The company also owns 49% working interest in 930,000 net acres of land and 51 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands; and 36,900 net developed acres and 965,900 net undeveloped acres of land, and 61 net producing oil wells and 8 net producing natural gas wells in Germany. In addition, it owns offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production assets that covers 59,600 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. Further, the company holds 138,000 net acres of land in the Powder River basin, and 136.6 net producing oil wells in the United States; and 951,200 net acres of land in Hungary, 244,900 net acres of land in Slovakia, and 2.4 million net acres of land in Croatia. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.