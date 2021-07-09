Financial Survey: First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) versus Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and Safety Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.28 $10.42 million N/A N/A Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million 1.34 $138.21 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Acceptance and Safety Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 5.22% 13.08% 4.10% Safety Insurance Group 19.88% 15.71% 6.60%

Volatility and Risk

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats First Acceptance on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

