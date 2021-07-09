finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) Insider Tom Hayward Sells 325,000 Shares

finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) insider Tom Hayward sold 325,000 shares of finnCap Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £123,500 ($161,353.54).

FCAP opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Friday. finnCap Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.22 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85.

Get finnCap Group alerts:

About finnCap Group

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for finnCap Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for finnCap Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.