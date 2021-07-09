FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information security company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.17.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71. FireEye has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,937 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,087 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,377 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.