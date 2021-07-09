Firo (FIRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.71 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Firo has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $5.01 or 0.00014756 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $60.43 million and $2.71 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,161.28 or 0.06365854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $509.06 or 0.01499404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00399171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00149168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.43 or 0.00628630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.63 or 0.00411266 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.00329036 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,061,780 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.