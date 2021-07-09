First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Foundation by 39.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.08. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

