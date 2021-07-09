First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Shares Purchased by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 3,075.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,612 shares during the quarter. First Trust Strategic Income ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned about 18.06% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter.

FDIV stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. 3,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,523. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

