First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 694,422 shares.The stock last traded at $53.87 and had previously closed at $54.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after acquiring an additional 527,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after acquiring an additional 975,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter.

