First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Holdings Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

