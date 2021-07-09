First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUMB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,563.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 235,656 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 124.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 276,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 153,383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 143.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Shares of FUMB opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.18. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

